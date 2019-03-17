Career Shift! Al Bawaba EXCLUSIVE Interview With Singer Turned 'Best Music Producer in the Middle East' Sherif Mekkawy

Mekkawi says he will never release any tracks with his voice in the future. (Source: sherifmekkawy - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Haifa WehbeAfter Follow >

Interview by Zaid Bawab

In the early 2000s Egypt was got to meet new talent, Sherif Mekkawi.

The young man, with his heartfelt songs, attractive looks was an instant hit, yet years later Mekkawi was no longer in the scene as a singer but came back stronger as a music producer who is currently one of the most successful in Egypt, yet one who did not ignore to try and build a universal name for him in the tech house underground streaming world.



We got the chance to interview this world-class music producer and talk about his beginnings, career shift, his collaborations with the stars and more in this Al Bawaba Exclusive interview.

Let me go back in time to your career beginnings and specifically the year 2003. How did you land your first deal with a label that resulted in the hit song and video “Ezzay Habbetni” (How Come You Loved Me?) and an album of the same name?

My father - may his soul rest in peace - was a famous businessman and he had a production company called “Two Stars” so it made sense that I release my album under the same label so I did not have the problem of who is going to produce or distribute the album.



During that time, I was working on the album on my own at a really young age and I did not have any experience. In my opinion, lack of experience is good, yet it does also have some bad sides. For me, the good thing about it is that I used to choose the songs based on my intuition and based on a regular listener’s ear, I would choose the song that touches my heart. At that young age, I was still not putting into consideration nice melodies, certain lyrics or audience demands, I only chose what my teenage self liked and whatever touched my heart.



Then, I did not go to all the big famous names in the industry, I went to the people who were close to me or those whom I knew at the time and we worked on the album.

How old were you at the time?

I was 16 when I first started working on the album, in the 12th grade and when “Ezzay Habetni” album was released I had just turned 17.

Sherif Mekkawi "Ezzay Habetni" album cover (Source: Two Stars)

At that time your name was linked to Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki who actually composed your first album title song, you both released your debut albums around the same time both receiving success?



How would you describe your relationship now after each of you seem to have taken different paths, him focusing on building his name as one of Egypt’s best selling mainstream pop singers and you as one of Egypt’s most promising music producers of the current times?

While I was making “Ezzay Habetni” album I had the honor of meeting music producer Tarek Madkour who arranged two songs in the album and around the same time I was delighted to meet Mohammed Hamaki and we were together most of the time. He is a beautiful human being and I trusted his opinion and saw that he was a promising talent from the way that he thinks, his selection process and the way he talks.

He was extremely rational and knows how to express his opinion, and is really knowledgeable when it comes to music. He then offered me “Ezzay Habetni” and I really liked it. We were out, then when I first listened to it and he told me that Tarek Madkour thinks that the song will not match the rest of the songs on his album that they were working on at the time because it is pretty dramatic and Madkour does not prefer that style of songs. I told him “I will take the song, I really like it and I will take it” so I took it and there was another song in my album titled “Hamoot w Aaraf” (I Will Die to Know) that is written and composed by me that was originally chosen by Hamaki for his album but Madkour also thought that it does not suit the rest of Hamaki’s album so I ended up taking it as well.

My first album was released in February, the title track “Ezzay Habetni” specifically was extremely successful, Hamaki released his album during the summer of the same year in July or August. We were all really happy about the fuss that was happening at the time and enjoying the songs success yet even though we were all working hard, I didn't really expect to be successful in the first place.

While working on the album my whole goal was that my friends would not make fun of me or laugh, especially that I used to hide that I sing from everyone, so it was pretty bizarre for me to make it and I didn't really get it instantly to the point where I actually did some irresponsible acts at the time like not showing up to some concerts or TV programs.

My album was released around the same time that Amr Diab released his “Alem Albi” (Teach my Heart) album and I was a new name that was just starting. Yet, regardless of all the success, I was always feeling not satisfied and not content with my status quo as a singer. Yes, I loved singing and music, but I never saw myself leading a career as a singer who stands on a stage and holds a microphone and talks to people and sings for them, or sings at weddings. This was never my character or something that I am passionate about, so I was always asking myself a question “Is this the thing you like or not?” and at that age, I had to answer that question and knew I shall steer away from the limelight at some point.

I consider fame and the limelight a disease, those who try it once, find it really hard to turn away from it. But the older I became, the more the same question popped in my head and I went through an eye-opening incident in 2010 where I finally had to answer the question “What is the thing I like the most and want to continue my life doing?"

I was 24 at the time and had my first daughter and I had to finally make up my mind and decide especially that I originally studied aviation, I was a civilian pilot, so from all the things that I liked in my life regardless if it was aviation or music, I found that the thing I liked most is music producing and arrangement and even when I was younger my dad may his soul rest in peace got me instructors to teach me.



In order for me to take music arrangement and producing seriously, I need to travel and study so I travelled in 2011 to the states and I stayed there for 9 months and studied music production, harmony theory, piano, music composition, and music technology and came back to Egypt. Now, I look at what Hamaki has reached, Hamaki is a couple of years older than me and everyone shall choose what he/she likes at some point. Hamaki has always seen himself as a singer and he used to tell me about his dreams since we were young and he has reached a lot of what he used to talk about.

My dreams started from the age that a person is supposed to start dreaming and my dream was being a music producer and I built many other dreams on that. I came back to Egypt and in six years I started building up to that dream. In Egypt I managed to achieve a lot and to get music awards and titles: I worked with Amr Diab, Hamaki, Tamer Hosni, Haifa, Jannat and Elissa and then the dream became bigger to become international and I managed to work outside Egypt and I do have tracks that were ranked 30 and 50 worldwide in the genre I work in.

So Hamaki and I took the path that each likes and chose for himself and it is important to understand that people are different when it comes to capabilities and where they are willing to put their effort as life is full of challenges. We have to chase our dreams and do our best to achieve them, we end up succeeding in certain things and failing in others, this is how life goes. Hamaki reached something that I am proud of and I am also proud of myself, I did not even dream of getting where I am now.

Who are the artists you were inspired by then?

I was always inspired by Michael Jackson. He is the first person that opened my eyes on music and his music touched my heart. He made me feel that music is the best thing in the world and that it is a source of happiness and inspiration. He is the one who made me love everything about music. In Egypt, I would name Abdelhalim, Amr Diab and I really like Hisham Abbas and Mohamed Mohyee. We all fell in love listening to Amr Diab songs and we all liked the revolution he did in music, so he was certainly one of the people that inspired not only me but also the rest of my generation.

Whose idea was it to appear shirtless in that shower scene and to wear that iconic shirt that shows the "logo like" tattoo that had your initials?

Marwan Al Touni, the director of the video was the one responsible behind all the ideation in the video, and I did not have any input other than telling him that I wanted to have a logo and I was nearly the first to do that then. I was traveling to shoot a completely different song and while there a situation happened with the girl that I was seeing at the time and I knew that we're not going to continue together and she got into a relationship with someone else, so I went to Marwan and told him I don’t want to shoot the song “Yom w Yom” (Day and day) and I want to shoot “Ezay Habetni” instead, everything was changed on the spot and I insisted on my decision.

Everything was arranged by Marwan Al Touni and for me and I will always be grateful for him all my life because he made something called Sherif then and worked really hard to get me out there the way I looked. Marwan knew my face, my body, the way I talk and the way I act and everything in me and because I was young at the time and I did not have experience so he tried to focus on things that looked good about me and show them to people.

I was young then, he aimed to let teenagers and girls pay attention to me. I was one of the first people who appeared singing with an athletic body so he used that to my advantage and focused on that and he has a huge impact on the success of the video and the song. When it comes to the song as an audio, before I shot it most of the people around me including my mother and my sister did not really like it so Marwan Al-Tony is the one to thank for making the song likable as an audio as well because he did ‘his thing’ in the song’s video.

How do you feel when you look back at that song’s video now?

Now I don’t like seeing myself at all in the past when I used to sing, and it bothers me if anyone reminded me of my singing phase and I don’t like going back to those memories when I was a singer. I thank God for the success I had in that domain yet now I feel like a completely different person and have a totally different experience and is extremely successful in what I do, so it is a bit strange for me to remember that phase of my life so I don’t really watch a lot of myself in the old days but a while ago my little daughter watched the video and I watched it with her and I started laughing as I felt like I was a child then and that I was overreacting in the video but it still looks good and I am still proud of it as a milestone in my life that gave me experience and created my name and made me known to people which is something I also benefited from as a producer so it is a thing that kind of makes me laugh and I don’t really like to remember but it is also a part of me, part of my life and the history I am trying to build.

"Ezzay Habetni" Music Video

Do people attaching you to that era and that song and video bother you since it could limit people of seeing you in a new light and prevent them from seeing the music producer that you have become?

This is a really good question, because when I came back from the states it was the hardest thing in my life to ‘shift careers’ and become a music arranger, and for me and for people it could have sounded funny and like a big challenge, but during my time in the states I had a roommate called Hilko from the Netherlands that got me into reading so I was reading a lot, so when I came back, I worked for a year and a half on arranging music then throwing it without telling anyone from my friends the composers, lyricists or singers that I do musical arrangements so that they won’t give me a song for them to arrange or something for the time being.

I decided when I was reading that I will reach the dream that I have no matter what, and I was highly convinced during this year and a half during which I did not tell anyone that I arrange music that rather than calling one of the people in the industry so that they give me songs to arrange, I shall put my effort in my work and excel in it until I reach a professional level that would make anyone who listens to my music say “Sherif is doing the musical arrangement now?” and they would come to me.

During this year and a half, I did around 80 music tracks without lyrics or composition and I throw them away only listening to the tracks myself. I worked really hard on myself and I studied every day trying to find things that motivate me to continue and not get tired and I kept convincing myself that I will reach my goal. Many of the people close to me started to notice that I am doing music arrangement and it reached out to people in the industry who laughed at it and mocked it at first, yet those people were the people that called me later to work with me.

When I used to hear negative comments while I locked myself in working, it made me more persistent that one day I will make the people who mocked me call me to work with me and it encouraged me to evolve so that one day when a song produced by me is released it would be known that the arranger is Sherif and people would say good things about my work. By coincidence, I was making a song for a friend of mine who was aiming to sing it to his fiance on her birthday, so a singer heard it and asked him about its arranger so he told him it is Sherif.

On the singer’s way to me, he did a car accident and he got pessimistic and ended up not coming even though I was really happy then that I was going to produce and arrange my first song for another artist. Also by another coincidence, a composer knew that I am doing musical arrangements so he gave me another song to arrange, after I finished it I sent it to a known audio engineer, and the song was heard by Amro Diab who called me the day after and told me he wants that song, so my first song as an arranger was with Amro Diab after a year and a half of working secretly and news about my work leaking to people close to me which made few people know that I do musical arrangement.

And this audio engineer friend of mine was the only one who knew I did the musical arrangement and that I traveled to study and was the only one who encouraged me and was the only one that I told I do musical arrangement and that I send my work to so by coincidence when I sent him that song, he sent it to Amro Diab, and it was liked by Amro Diab and since then I have worked with everyone and I started reading on blogs “Sherif Mekkawi that used to sing is now an arranger” and with every release I started reading positive comments about my work until I got the award of best music producer in the middle east and my dreams got bigger, so it was really scary for me in the beginning, but I had the persistence and the ambition that I will make you forget Sherif the singer and that I will make Sherif the music producer win him over 1 million times.

I took awards and worked with people I did not even work with when I was a singer and I achieved things that I did not when I was a singer so for me it was a source of pride and one of the best things a person would feel in his lifetime.

A couple of years later, you changed labels and worked with music arranger Fahed on your album “Esht Ahebbak”, how did that happen and how was working with Fahed? And Did “Esht Ahebak” video and album receive the feedback you were hoping for?

Regarding “Esht Ahebak”, it was a few years after “Ezzay Habetni” and I had to continue what I started so I met producer Yasir Hasanen who told me I want you with me and other good things and introduced me to Fahed. I used to really like Fahed’s work and we worked on the album. As I told you before, when a person gains more experience and understands a bit of music, he leaves his instinct aside and starts to make his choices with his mind instead.

Fahed and I used our minds more in this album and wanted to make music and kind of forgot the song as a whole should be good which caused a drop and the album and it was not as successful as “Ezzay Habetni”.Yet, the album had a song called “Bihaq” that was released before the album and was really successful. Yet, it was after “Esht Ahebak” that I acted in a film and traveled.

"Esht Ahebak" Album Cover (Source: Kelma)

You managed to work with the best Arab Pop music makers in the Egyptian market early on in your career, do you think that is possible today for names who just started?



I was really lucky to work with big names in the industry like Tareq Madkour and Fahed and composers like Amro Mustafa, Mohamed Rahim, and Hamaki. It is completely different for anyone who is starting now, and it is not how it used to be. Nowadays, you don’t have to go for the big names if you don’t have money to pay them, it is completely different, networking and social media made it easier for real talents to appear, unlike in the past when that did not exist.

So, whoever has a real talent has a bigger chance to appear, and when they do, those talented people would be noticed by production companies, so if one has a talent he has to showcase it on all networks available, social media and marketing windows and stay persistent trying multiple times to showcase his talent, his music, his voice or whatever it is and ask friends to support. When it comes to the musical arrangement now, it is also different than how it used to be, now I don’t have to go to a big studio, now a song can be made in a small studio. If one has friends that are talented, they can write lyrics for him, they can compose, and for singers, they shall not only focus on the voice and shall try to be ‘multi-talented’, maybe try to compose, write lyrics, play piano, guitar, do music arrangement as all of this will help him in creating content.

Now, I can see from my work and especially through my work abroad, Spotify, for example, is now going to start releasing songs directly without any labels or anything, SoundCloud as well, YouTube... So it is kind of like it used to be, yet because the situation is different and competition is really high, and there are many real talents surfacing online, whoever does not see he has the real talent or that he wants to continue doing what he is doing for the rest of his life shall quit from now as there are many people who get confused between having a really big real talent and having an okay voice yet their goal is to be famous which is exactly why I stopped singing.

Now I see that many people want to sing, and they say they have good voices, I ask them, is there competition around you? Many people around have a good voice, what is going to make you stand out? Is your voice good yet unique? Do you know how to compose as well? Do you write lyrics? Do you do musical arrangement? Are you charismatic? Do you know how to dance? Now, any talent that is rising should think about those questions and know that you can’t only focus on voice. The channels are out there so that one can showcase his talent, and now you don’t have to physically go to people that would showcase the talents through their platforms.



Would you say that your collaborations with musicians and music producers in the past shaped your identity as a music producer now or influenced it somehow?

Of course working with those people and sitting with them gave me a lot, but in the past for example, when my father got me, someone, to teach me music arrangement and I was in the eighth grade, arrangement was different and was on a device called Sequencer M52 M72 so when I sat with Fahed and Tarek Madkour I learned that arrangement changed and is done on computers now, which was much easier than what I learned when I was younger.

The older devices were a problem for me, I can tell you that Fahed influenced me a lot because we sat together a lot while he was doing musical arrangements and I learned and owe so much to him. All throughout my career, from audio engineers to instrument players to studios, every one of them enriched my experience and I learned something new. We all go through a path, then you discover why you took that path, I later knew where I was going and when I started doing musical arrangement I knew many things from before because I used to sing.

Even when there is a singer that is singing in front of me now, I know what he feels like when he is carrying the microphone, I understand if he is he scared, worried about messing up, everything. All of those are things that I went through and of course one this makes me special.

As far as acting is concerned you took part in the movie “Kariokee”, you can still catch the movie sometimes on movie channels today and many still remember its soundtrack “Hamda Biheb Ghada”. What is your impression of the movie looking back at it now?

I also consider acting as an experience that added to me. Now I know what directing means, what acting means, what a script means, what a film means. What many do not know that I have also acted in a series that was only screened on ART and all of those things added experience for me. I don’t see myself as an actor or even in front of the camera, but I can refer to the film and acting as an experience that made me understand that field and if someone talks to me about it I know a lot, so it is something that I am happy I did and gained some experience in.

'Karaoke' film poster (Source: Stars)

How is your relationship today with music producers and arrangers you worked with in the past as a singing talent including Ahmed Adel, Tarek Madkour and Fahed? Are they aware of where you are today professionally?

I always call Tarek Madkour my ‘godfather’ and we always talk from time to time and I pass by him, same applies to Fahed but of course, each is busy with his work and people drift, but we always congratulate each other and see each other whenever it works. My relationship with them is excellent and they are really happy with what I achieved. Of course, sometimes there is some sensitivity between music arrangers, but I try as much as possible to be close to my fellow arrangers so that there would not be any problems between us.

How much input did Sherif put in his own songs arrangements before taking it as a career path later? Were you always extremely involved in the song building and making process?

During my time as a singer, there was not much remarkable input from me in a song. I was really young and I looked up at the arrangers and realized they have more experience than I do so my input was minimal and it was mostly saying if what I heard is good or not. I could have composed a small melody or a solo here and there as I used to write and compose, but I did not have a remarkable input since I was young and I acknowledged they would have more experience than me so I did not interfere and I trusted them 100 percent.

When was the breaking point? When did you decide to follow an academic path in music production and not settle for being an on screen, in front of cameras singing talent?

The breaking point was in 2010, I was always asking myself a question that I was afraid of answering. When I finally knew the answer and what I really like to do, I decided to do it, so I traveled in 2011 and that was a big drift in my life. Studying and living abroad helped me even in my personal life and not only musically.

The way I think changed, I became more mature, I learned things about life during my time abroad, which highly affected Sherif Mekkawi the music producer and the human being and I evolved as a human and not only as a musician. I learned not to take everything that I am being told as the truth, I learned to read, to think, I learned that not everything I was told or learned in the past is right and I felt like something in my brain opened up and life felt much easier and this allowed me to become a person capable of dreaming and achieving his dream.

In the past, I used to leave everything to the circumstances but then I realized that if you take one step to things you want, it will get closer to you and if you work hard for something it will happen and that is there is no other choice and if I am successful now, it is because of those things I learned, in addition to the study of music.

Was music production something you always wanted to do? Or did you do it for more artistic control over your own tracks?

Music production was always something I liked and I was highly influenced by people like Hamid Al Shari and Ashraf Abdo, and as I said, music arrangement in the past was different than when I used to sing, which kind of put my dream on a hold for a while, but then after I sang and realized that music arrangement is not done on the hard device M52 that I already told you about and is done on computers it was easier for me to do it. All my life, the most things I liked were music, music production and aviation that I also studied.

Is it true that you landed Best Music Producer in the middle east title and how did that happen?

I consider 2015 as a year that had a professional shift in my life as a music producer, as Amro Diab’s song that I arranged was released and Mohamed Hamaki’s album that had a song I arranged was also released called “Al Ghali Nasini”. Tamer Husni’s album was released early that year that had songs of my arrangement and I also arranged a song called “Ana Al Saheb” by Mina Atta and Mohammed Shahin that was extremely successful in Egypt so I was nominated for the best music producer award in DG (Dear Guest) awards and I got it.

For me, it was one of the best moments in my life as I was awarded for all my work and many important names were nominated for the same award from the Arab world and from Egypt as well. I was really happy because I got that award twice and when a person dreams of and those are the awards one dreams of even before starting music production, I used to always see people getting nominated for it or getting it so it was such an honor to get it.

You sported lots of hairstyles along the years, can we say that Mekkawi finally found the hairstyle he is most comfortable in and reflects him best?

Regarding my hair, I always wanted to make it longer, but I always got bored and cut it halfway yet I finally did it, but I also ended up cutting it. Having long hair is a thing that I really wanted to have for a long time, that is why I kept it for a while.

(Source: sherifmekkawy - Instagram)

You always seemed to care for your health and fitness? Did that change? And what is your fitness routine or secret to staying in shape?

Regarding my fitness, I am taking my health for granted and not really taking care of it as I should, yet I am always on diet so that I don’t gain weight, as when a person gets older he gains weight faster, so I always do a six month diet plan so that I stay slender. I have not been going to the gym for 3 years now, mostly because of work as I feel like every hour should be dedicated to my work, which is wrong but I felt like during this time in my life every minute should be spent at work even if I am paying with consequences that have to do with my health. I acknowledge that could be wrong so I am planning to start a routine of going to the gym for an hour or so, but I don’t think what I would do there would be more than walking or running to stay fit.

What can you tell us about the following names that you have collaborated with and how did the way you look at them change now that you are part of the army behind making their tracks?

Amr Diab

Talking about Amr Diab is really hard but Amro Diab talked to me nearly every day when we were working on his song about music, life and about the years he spent in his career. For me, during one’s career some things happen not by a coincidence, there is a message that gets to us at some point that assures you that you are walking in the right path. And Amro Diab and I worked together around that exact time that I really needed someone to tell me something.

In addition to him being a genius when it comes to work, he is the person who made it clear to me that I am good and that whoever wants to be successful would always have to work and shall always feel like he still did not achieve anything regardless of how successful he is which is important.

Because when you feel that you are successful and when you feel like you are number one or that you have reached the ceiling or got to your limit you won’t have ambition anymore, but as long as you feel like you are not there yet, you will keep giving and people will see you on top. Amro Diab is like that, he told me not to see myself as great or see that I got there and instead stay hungry for success and crave it and to look at what you already achieved as the first step in the ladder.

"Balash Tebid" by Amr Diab arranged by Mekkawi

Haifa Wehbe

After meeting Haifa I can easily say she is the smartest woman I have ever met in my life, and the most female artist I met whose ear is righteous. I always used to say no one can fool Haifa. She knows how to listen, she knows how to give music related feedback, ٍShe is extremely smart and she knows what she wants. She understands people in front of her from their eyes and she is extremely generous. Haifa loves what she does to an extent that I have never seen before, she stands in front of the microphone and loves to sing the same way a person loves another human being. And if one could learn something from Haifa it is loving what you do and to keep on loving what you do regardless of anything that happens and as long as you have the passion for what you do, continue in it and keep on doing it as long as you are happy.

"Hafdal" by Haifa arranged by Mekkawi

Tamer Husni

Tamer is an old friend of mine and a brother. He has a constant determination and never gets enough from success. Tamer is also generous, he listens to people around him and is also great when it comes to marketing, he knows how to get to people. Whenever you work with people that are close to you as friends it gets harder because you want to give them the best you have because they are really close to you so you need to show them how much they mean to you not only by words but also with your work which is a challenge that is extremely hard and I am really happy with the latest two songs we did together in his latest album titled ‘Taman Ekhtiyar’ (Price of Choice) and ‘W Akhiran’ (Finally) and were extremely successful, especially ‘W AKhiran’ as it was released as his latest film soundtrack which was really successful, and this song is going to be an experience between me and Tamer that I would always be proud of and I wish him all the health after the latest sickness he went through.

"W Akheeran" by Tamer Husni, arranged by Mekkawi

Mai Sleem

Mai Sleem is a starlet that is extremely smart and kind. She has nice taste when it comes to choosing songs and feels them. I wish her all the success in singing and acting and even in her personal life.

"Oboul Rabbani" by Mai Sleem, arranged by Mekkawi

Jannat

Jannat is one of the greatest and most beautiful voices in the Arab world currently. I was extremely happy to work with her and I wish her all the success. I believe she needs to focus more on her singing career as sometimes she stays away from the limelight for a long time. She is in a good place now yet if she stayed focused on releasing new material she would be in a place that is even higher.

"Sabah Al Khair" by Jannat, arranged by Mekkawi

Rami Gamal

Rami Gamal is also one of my friends that I was extremely happy to work with, and one of the kindest and most loyal people I know. He always calls me to take my opinion on his songs and even in his personal life. We are extremely close, we always sit and talk and take each other's opinions in many things and work is the last thing we think of so he is a person that I am blessed to have and he is also one of the first people that I have worked with so he has a special place in my heart and I wish him all the success in his life professionally and personally.

"Erefto Leh" by Rami Gamal, arranged by Sherif Mekkawi

How would you rate the reactions on the tracks you produced on Haifa’s new album “Hawwa”? Did the reaction meet your expectations?

As far as reactions and feedback on Haifa’s album are concerned, the most thing that got my attention is random people in the domain itself from arrangers, lyricists or composers, that I found contacting me and complimenting my work. I really did not expect this to be honest especially that I finished the work a long time before it got released, so it was a while since I listened to it and I kind of forgot the amount of work that I had put into it, especially that I worked on the songs over a period of 2 years and a half and I did not expect the reaction at all.

"Egmady'" by Haifa, arranged by Sherif Mekkawi

Will we see you perform live as a music producer soon?

Regarding performing live, I never did it. And I am not from a DJ background at all but of course, it would happen at some point and should happen.

What about your global releases as a music producer what can you tell us about them and how would you describe your tracks sound and genre?

Since 2016, I started trying to be signed to labels and so which was not easy and I heard lots of ‘No’s. It was just like when I started any other challenge in my life, when I started music arrangement for example and this was even harder because I was playing in a totally different game that is even harder as instead of competing with music producers or arrangers in the middle east only I was competing with the whole world, and I spent a year not getting signed yet with each no I hear I knew that I had to work harder, work on my self, improve myself and study more until I finally sent some material that I did and I got signed to a label called Onefold in London.

This part of my life is hard for me to talk about concisely because this for me is even bigger than all what you have asked me about before, this is the best, the most important and most beautiful part of my life, and the biggest honor I got and the most thing I am proud of, so I can’t really talk about it easily or sum it up, or to talk about it as an answer to a question in the middle of many other questions about myself when I was a singer.

But I can sum up some of the headlines. Regarding the genres I am working in it is House, Techno, and my focus is Tech House which is of course considered underground and not commercial music, even house when I do it I don’t produce commercial house like the works of Nicki Romero, David Guetta for example as this is commercial for me. So as far as my international releases are concerned I don’t really do commercial tracks and what is trending now currently is not commercial anymore.

Commercial sounds are not what is currently trending worldwide, I am working in underground Techno, House, Tech house which does not really focus on bright and harsh sounds. This was a really long path and the labels out there are a lot with lots of categories, so for you to invade and jump from one level to another or from one small label to a larger one is hectic, and you have no idea the amount of work that shall be done to do that. While working on international releases I did not stop working with Arab artists and balancing between the two was something that is extremely hard and challenging. Universal work has a lot to do with connections so I made many friends and I thank god now I have some tracks that made it to top 10, top 50 and top 100 on a global level.

"The Monster" by MEKKAWY from "Waterwalk" EP

Are fans of ‘Egyptian pop singer’ Sherif Mekkawy aware of where he is now and what he is doing? Do you think they approve of the transition?

Lately many of the fans of Sherif Mekkawi the singer know that he is now a music producer and arranger, and more and more people are getting to know every day, but still, some people do not get it or understand it.

And what do you say to people who fail to understand your choices?

If anyone told me why don’t you sing again, when I talk to him he understands that everyone in life is supposed to do the thing he loves, and not to look for something that he does not have or just do something because he wants to be famous, or because he wants people to shake hands with him or clap for him as this could make him take a path that is not his and he ends up not knowing how to do it and he won’t like it.

I see that the path I took now speaks for itself since I am successful now in what I do, and my name is known in the region and abroad so I don’t think that anyone would fail to understand anymore. On the contrary, many people look up to me and they take me as an example of a person that did a career shift or as an example that it is never too late to take a different path in life.

Is releasing tracks with yourself on vocals something you are still interested in?

Regarding singing, I will never release any tracks with my voice.

From an insider’s perspective, how did the music making industry in Egypt change?

The music industry went through a ‘Hell of a change’. Of course, production is not how it used to be, social media and networking and all the channels that exist now changed a lot about music production. Many new ways of consuming music have appeared like festivals and people are interested in things like underground music in Egypt for example.

Everything has changed, now you can upload videos on youtube and be popular and not even make it to TV stations like in the past where the industry was dominated by Music channels like ‘Dream’ and ‘Melody’. Even Music is easier to make now than in the past, there are instrument players that you can get for cheaper prices, and you don’t have to bring instrument players that are of the highest class as there are other people who play well for a cheaper rate. Music is becoming more broad and open, genres are evolving, and nearly everything is reachable, so the final call is about doing something different. Abroad they don’t want the good thing, they want what is different, so you have to present what is different. When it comes to money now, the way you get revenue from music now is different, there are royalties and channels that would help you make a living.

Before anyone gets into the field, he has to know what he wants to do and to put a plan for himself, what are his goals, what are his ambitions, because it is extremely broad now and it is easier yet harder at the same time, easy if you know what you want to do, and aware of what is happening around you and hard if you are not aware of what is happening around you.



Can you enlighten our readers about your academic qualifications?

I graduated with a Civil aviation degree here in Egypt, I actually went to the states first and 11th of September events happened so I came back, then I graduated from MSA university. Then I travelled and took courses in music in the States from CCM (California College of Music) in California, United States. And I graduated from the Future American School, American Diploma.

Finally, is it true that you are related to legendary singer Sayed Mekkawy?

No, I am not related to him at all.