Check Izzat Abu Ouf's Creepy New Arabic Song in Disney's Hunchback

Late actor Ezzat Abu Ouf seems to have participated in Disney's Arabic version of 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'.





In the film, Abu Ouf performed the Arabic version of the song "Hellfire" which was sung by Monseigneur Claude Frollo in the events of the film, which is considered one of the most evil songs in the history of Disney songs, in which the character suffers from his love to "Izmillarda," trying to approach God and ask forgiveness from this sin, while he wishes her death if she was not his.



Ezzat Abu Ouf died in the early hours of Monday the first of July at the age of 70 years after a struggle with sickness and his funeral is today.

The last on screen appearance of the late actor was in a telecommunications company advertisement slongside singer Amr Diab, last Ramadan.