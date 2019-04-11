Elissa in the Arms of a Man in Bed
Elissa's new music video includes intimate scenes (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)
Lebanese singer Elissa posted a new picture from her new music video for the song "Karhni" (Hate Me), which is due to be released in the next few days.
Elissa appeared in the "behind the scenes" shot, sleeping in the arms of a model in the bedroom, which was considered bold by many, and an indication that the clip includes intimate scenes.
(Karhni) is directed by Lebanese director Ingy Al Jammal, who has surpassed all expectations with Elissa in the music video for the song "To All who Love Me" (To All who Love Me), in which Elissa narrated the story of her struggle with breast cancer.
