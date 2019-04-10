Fangirl Mode On! Colombian Singer Maluma to Perform in Mawazine Festival!

Maluma has more than 19 million subscribers on YouTube (Source: maluma - Instagram)

Music festivals in the Arab World are becoming increasingly interesting and diverse.

However, Mawazine Festival in Morocco is hands down the biggest in the Arab World! With 2.5 million people attending the 2013 edition, Mawazine became the second biggest festival in the entire world, only after Donauinselfest in Vienna!

The festival is organized by Maroc Culture, a cultural foundation that also organizes other events, and it is presided by Mounir Majidi, the personal Secretary of the Moroccan King Mohammed VI! It is one of several events which are intended to promote the image of Morocco as a tolerant city.

The 18th edition is taking place this summer from the 21st till the 29th of June, and the names already announced are super exciting! They just announced that the Colombian Singer that everyone was fangirling on for the past year, Maluma, will perform on the closing weekend!

The Colombian superstar has more than 19 million subscribers on YouTube, and a breathtaking 11 billion views! He was chosen to sing the official FIFA World Cup song of 2018! The festival also announced two more big international names; Marshmello and Karl G!

Although Maluma is a great addition to this year’s line-up, we still expect more big names to be added; as Mawazine has always been known to host a breathtaking program that combines the biggest stars from the west and the east! Some of the international names that performed in the festival’s previous editions include The Weeknd, Mariah Carey, Deep Purple, Scorpions, Shakira, Usher, Avicii, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Hardwell, Whitney Houston, and Justin Timberlake.