Find out the Price of Carole Samaha's Breath-Taking Elegant Murex D'or Dress

Carole Samaha chose an elegant white dress for the Murex D'or ceremony (Source: carolesamaha - Instagram)

Carole Samaha caught attention with her simple white dress that she chose to appear in at the Murex D'or 2019.

Carole Samaha chose an elegant white dress for the Murex D'or ceremony, designed by Rayane Bacha , that has long sleeves and a V-shaped neck decorated with a glossy stripe and a slit in front.

The price of Carole's dress is estimated to be about 1100 US dollars.

Samaha was able to add beauty to the simple model, by adding a suitable necklace and she wore short hair with ripples with one side of it behind the ear for a soft look.

Carole Samaha also chose a mascara that matches the color of her skin and highlighted her eyes with black kohl.