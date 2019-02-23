Hadid Sisters Took to Catwalk at Last Night’s Versace Runway Show in Milan

Bella Hadid at Versace (AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Capri Holdings Limited Disable alert for Donatella Versace Follow >

The Hadid sisters were joined by the who’s who of the young modelling world at last night’s Versace runway show in Milan.

The sisters took to the catwalk as part of a busy Milan Fashion Week — between them they have walked for the likes of Fendi, Moschino and Prada — and were joined by Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam.

“Its that’s time!!! VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE. Can’t wait for the show @versace On my way,” she posted on Instagram before the sartorial showcase kicked off.

Head designer Donatella Versace mixed luxury and grunge in a new collection that calls on the Italian fashion house’s key iconographic details of past decades. It was the Milan fashion house’s first womenswear show since becoming part of the Capri Holdings Limited owned by Michael Kors, the Associated Press reported.

According to the show notes, “grunge is an attitude, that time in life when people were more deep in the sense of thoughts, talking and thinking.” Versace added that there is need for more of that now.

Grunge came through in the purposely ravaged cashmere sweaters, held together by Versace hardware, including the Greek-head safety pin. The sweater paired perfectly with a tweed skirt with a colorful silk and lace slip peeking out.

Other looks were more eclectic, as if pulled from some 1970s magic trunk of slinky, colorful pieces that layered into fun, upbeat looks including a shimmery turquoise slip dress, to the lace tights and V-branded pink-and-green coat with an acid green fur collar. Versace also played with the house’s bondage heritage, with bondage tops laying over ribbed turtlenecks for day or forming the bodice of an evening dress, the AP reported.

She closed on a series of black looks modeled by Gigi and Bella, with iconic 1990s supermodel Stephanie Seymour closing the show.

“With this collection, I wanted to show that side of a woman that isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone because she knows that imperfection is the new perfection,” Versace said in her notes.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Bella walked the runway for quirky fashion house Moschino, who’s creative head Jeremy Scott staged a tongue-in-cheek game show to show off his collection of slinky dresses and gold lame on women with 1970s bouffants.

The collection fully embraced the early television era, with handbags shaped as TV dinners, toothpaste tubes and champagne bottles, reflecting the reality of home cuisine, a major TV-era advertising force and the millionaire dreams of the television audience, according to AP.

Models shimmied up against a red Ferrari, a grandfather clock, kitchen appliances and a La-Z-Boy recliner — the latter of which boasted price tags below most present-day luxury brand apparel.

Scott basked in the irony, taking a star turn under a shower of big gold confetti.