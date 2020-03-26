Hind Al-Qahtani Attacks Saad Lamjarred and Calls Him 'SADIST RAPIST'!

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2020 - 08:47 GMT
Hind Alqahtani and Saad Lamjarred

Saudi activist Hind Al-Qahtani launched an attack on Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, indicating that she hates him very much for having been involved in a rape case of a French girl.

In detail, Al-Qahtani was listening to music on TV, and she immediately changed Saad’s song "Lm3allem", commenting: "I'll skip this song. I no longer love Saad Lamjarred, after what he did in France".

Hind continued: "Any rapist is harmful to others; he is a slander who incites to harm or kill individuals or kidnap children. He is a bitter enemy, whether he incites against me or anybody else, this is an enemy of all humanity."

Al-Qahtani added in a video posted on Snapchat: "Of course, I am not following his news, but  someone said that he repeated this behavior several times. This is a sadist.. a sadist."

 


