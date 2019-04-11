Julian Assange Arrested but Have You Seen his HAIR!

What has happened to Julian Assange? (Ruptly Live Feed)

The infamous whistleblower who founded the website Wikileaks, famously exposing US government warcrimes, has been arrested by UK Police inside the Ecuadorian Embassy. To make matters worse, his hair is appalling.

He looks like an ailing wizard who has been banished to a cave for the rest of his life—which actually isn't far from the truth considering the claustrophic life in the Ecuardian Embassy he lived up until quite recently, and the solitary confinemnet in the U.S. he may face soon.



On a more serious note, reports suggesting that Assange maybe extradicted to the US to face draconian and byzantine 'espionage' laws have shocked the internet. More information on Assange, Wikileaks and how to help will hopfully be available on the official twitter account soon.







