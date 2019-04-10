Kendall Jenner Looks Sensational in a Pink Dress in Lebanese-Label

She's Kylie Jenner's older sister (Source: kendalljenner / Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Kendall Jenner Follow >

US model and reality star Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in in Sydney wearing a frothy pink dress by none other than French-Lebanese label, Ingie Paris, owned by Ingie Chalhoub.

The bubblegum pink dress was made of ruffled, pink silk-taffeta and featured an ostrich-feathered trim in a hot pink shade.

The tiered, off-the-shoulder dress hails from Ingie Paris’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The model was in town to attend the opening of Tiffany & Co.’s new flagship store last week.

Jenner boasted a dazzling diamond necklace and wore her hair in a swept-back pony tail. She finished off the look with a pair of white, heeled pumps.

It’s not the first time Jenner has shown off a Lebanese label, however. In February, she turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in a risqué dress by designer Rami Kadi.

In October, showed off a bag by Dubai-based brand L’Afshar at a basketball game in Los Angeles.

The Kardashian sibling sported a boxy purple bag with a gold chain, called the Ida in Purple Croc, at a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers — whose official colors are purple and yellow.

Jenner attended the game with Travis Scott, her younger sister’s beau. The model wore two outfits during the evening — a white graphic t-shirt with jeans and, later on, a black top with jeans and metallic silver boots.

It isn’t the only Middle East-based brand to have caught the Kardashian clan’s attention.

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie, has made headlines in recent months for her glittering wardrobe of Arab-designed ensembles.

In September, Kylie took to Instagram to build up hype for her latest cosmetics launch wearing a catsuit by none other than Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.

Known for his glittering, tight-fitting gowns, Al-Jasmi has dressed the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

The youngest Kardashian sibling also wore a show-stopping dress by the designer in 2016 — she stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week that year.

The social media star also wore a beaded bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook during her birthday celebrations last year — leading the $2,495 clutch to be sold out online.