Lebanese Singer Joe Askhar Pretends to Take a Bullet, but Why?

Joe Ashkar is waiting for the release of his new music video (Source: joashkar - Instagram)

A video of Joe Ashkar was viral on social media after he appeared to be shot in a freak accident, only to later reveal the video was about 'raising awareness' about shooting off guns in Beirut.





Joe Ashkar appears in the video filming himself during a lunch surrounded by a group of friends, and while talking to the camera in a and amidst the friendly atmosphere the Lebanese star falls to the ground as if he got randomly shot.

A few hours after the video went on social media and caused confusion, it turned out that Joe Ashqar is okay and did not get hurt, and that the video was just aiming to raise awareness about the danger of reckless bullet shooting that happens on many occasions in Lebanon and how it could threaten someone's life.

In another story, Joe Ashkar is waiting for the release of his new music video for a song titled (Kiber El Walad) "The Child is Older". The new video is directed by Yasser Sami, the song's lyrics are by Samir Nakhla, it is composed by Richard Najm and arranged by Omar Sabbagh.