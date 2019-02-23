Lily Allen Not with 'Kate Moss and Brad Pitt' But at Home with Children

Lily Allen (Twitter)

Lily Allen says no-one wants to go out with her because she's a "nightmare".

The 33-year-old singer says that since her split from grime MC Meridian Dan a few months ago, she's felt as though no-one calls her up to go on a night out, because all her friends think she's out partying with "Kate Moss and Brad Pitt", when in fact she's just at home with her children.

Lily - who has daughters Ethel, seven, and Marnie, five, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper - told Dolly Alderton's 'Love Stories' podcast: "I split up with my boyfriend a couple of months ago and that's sad.

"No one ever rings me anymore, ever, apart from my manager and my personal trainer now. People think I'm with Kate Moss and Brad Pitt, I'm just at home with my kids. No one wants to go out on the razz with me anymore because I'm a bloody nightmare."

The 'Trigger Bang' hitmaker revealed her new relationship status last month when she appeared on another podcast and said she was single for the first time since she was 15.

She said: "I'm single, for the first time since I was about 15. We've been broken up for about three weeks. It's just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven't called him and been like, 'Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?' means that it's big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems. So the fact that I'm dealing with it all on my own, I'm growing up."

During her appearance on Dolly's podcast, Lily also revealed she has been forced to flee her apartment after an old stalker tried to get in touch with her.

The 'Smile' singer says she's currently staying at her mother's house to evade the alleged stalker.