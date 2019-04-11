Lily Collins Opens up About Her 'Les Miserable' Transformation

She is The daughter of Phil Collins (Source: lillyjcollins / Instagram)

She's become known for her transformative and challenging film roles.

Lily Collins dove into her recent most recent transformation for Masterpiece's Les Miserables during a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 30-year-old actress joked about shocking her family members with photos of her brutal emaciated look for the PBS series.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile star had all eyes on her in stunning gold and black sequined dress and an edgy shade of dark purple on her lips.

She and Jimmy opened the segment by recounting her pregnancy-related April Fools' Day prank.

Lily had some fun on the trickster holiday by posting a photo to her Instagram of herself with what appeared to be a large baby bump.

'BIG news...,' she wrote with the photo.

Fans of the actress' work instantly recognized the photo as a behind-the-scenes image from her 2014 film Love, Rosie, in which she played a pregnant woman.

Apparently Lily's half-brother Simon Collins wasn't among the fans who recognized the prosthetic belly.

The Rules Don't Apply actress said he called her in a fluster to ask if the photo was real.

According to her, once she said it was just a joke, 'He said, 'That's so dumb, I hate you,' then he hung up.''

Lily also showed off another one of her incredible transformations with her role as Fantine in the PBS adaptation of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables.

The daughter of Phil Collins had to wear a special wig attached to a bald cap, so that it could look like her scalp was being lacerated as her hair was brutally cut down.

She showed the audience a photo of the brutal look, which required makeup to make her look emaciated and painful-looking cracked lips.

Lily tried to get a rise out of her mother, Jill Tavelman, by sending her the picture.

'I literally was, "Rough day at work,"' which caused her mother to tell her never to send anything like that again.

Though the miniseries was going back to Victor Hugo's original French tragedy, not the popular musical it inspired, there were plenty of light moments on set.

The To The Bone star recounted having to have her front teeth painted green so they could be digitally removed in post-production.

But her co-star, Dominic West, couldn't stop laughing at her 'spinach teeth,' even when they filmed her emotional deathbed scene.

The scene also was filmed out of sequence, adding to the absurdity.

'We were doing my death scene, which was day two of filming. They had me work backward.'

'It was like, 'Nice to meet you!' and then my death bed,' she added.