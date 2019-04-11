'The Lion King' New Trailer is Released

the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 19 (Source: thelionking / Instagram)

Scar sends Simba away from Pride Rock in the newest trailer for Disney's upcoming remake of The Lion King.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Chiwetel Ejiofor voicing Scar, the uncle of Simba as he sets his sights on becoming king.

The trailer features classic moments from the original Lion King released in 1994, including the animated film's stampede sequence and the montage of Simba growing up alongside Timon and Pumbaa before returning to Pride Rock.

"Life's not fair, is it my little friend?" Scar says to Simba. "While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps."

The Lion King, from director Jon Favreau, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 19. The new version features a photo-realistic animation style, the same style Favreau used on his 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Donald Glover is voicing Simba and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa. Beyonce is set to voice Nala with Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki and Keegan-Michael Kay as Kamari.