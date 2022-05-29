Meet Summer Jam 5's Performer Hana Malhas With an Albawaba Interview

Earlier this week, Jordanian event planner Jalal Halaweh coordinated the biggest event Jordan has seen so far with the help of his team beatseventspro, with over 5 thousand guests arriving at the Dunes club in Amman Jordan to celebrate more than 13 hours of non-stop music.

Albawaba Entertainment's reporter Alex Abumuhor sat down with this year's Summer Jam performers for an interview where artists expressed their excitement of performing under Amman's clear skies.

The first interview of Albawaba's journey for Summer Jam was conducted with Jordanian singer-songwriter Hana Malhas, who opened up about how she rose to fame, and how she put her own touch into her music, in addition to mixing both western and eastern sounds into one.

When asked about her inspirations behind her music, Hana stated that she loves writing about 'personal messages that move people' and 'songs people can relate to'.

'I started writing music in English as I got into the music industry when I used to live in the US thus it was easier for me to write in English, during my stay in the United States, I learned a lot about the music industry, It was a great learning curve, I met local, regional and national musicians, I learnt what touring meant, what releasing albums meant, and in general what a musician’s life is.'' The Mazar singer said.

Malhas went on to explain how life experiences has led her to realizing she wanted to pursue music as a career, and not just as a hobby.

''Eventually I decided I wanted to move back to Jordan, at first I didn’t know where my purpose is going to be, and by coincidence I started with ‘Bala Feesh’ which was a concert series project that included artists with intimate listening space, the aim was for us to start doing collaborations, which ended up being very successful.''

Hana continued: 'With the success of Bala Feesh, I started understanding the importance of me being part of the movement of the Indie music in Arabic music scene because back then it was just starting,''

She added: I was a part of the development, I contributed it, I witnessed it, I grew with it.''

Among the questions that were asked by Alexandra, was for Hana to share more about the concept behind her hit song ''Ya Msafer Wahdak'' (Solo Traveller).

Malhas explained that the song was released in 1943 and that it was originally released by classical Arab artist Mohammad Abdel Wahhab.

She added that this song is sentimental to her because she traveled a lot, ''this song had a very sentimental value as I travelled a lot, over the years, the meaning of the song for me changed, Mohammad used to sing it in a way and I used to play it in a different way'' she remarked

''I used to play it all the time, but I didn’t think of recording it until this year, I met with a Producer called Amr Shomali, I played the song for Amr, and he came up with the idea of merging EDM music style to it which led us having a new production rendition''

The Mazar singer then explained the reason behind choosing Mohammad Abdel Wahhab, as Hana revealed releasing Ya Msafer Wahdak was her idea of praising the musician and ''tipping my hat to pay homage for him''

''I chose Mohammad Abdel Wahhab because he was the first musician in the Arab world who blended between the eastern and western music, he experimented with multiple musical instruments that were not the norm back then, but musicians used to criticize him for being different with his music, he was a pioneer, and for me singing Ya Msafer Wahdak was me tipping my hat to pay homage for him, as if I was saying you started something legendary and I am following your steps.''

Abumuhor asked Malhas about her next steps, music genre, and the language she prefers writing and signing in, to which the songwriter admitted that 'There is something special about what messages you can give across in the Arabic language.''

''Whats coming next from my music is a mix of genres, and now I am writing more Arabic music because there are some things that can’t be translated in a different language, however, it is a bit more difficult for me, because I am used to writing in English, but there is something special about what messages you can give across in the Arabic language.''

''The doesn’t mean that I won’t be singing in English'' Hana added, ''but if there is something that I wanted to say was in Arabic I will be writing it in Arabic.''

The Jordanian artist went on to talk about who pushed her towards new technology, releasing new albums and pushing her out of her comfort zone, which was playing piano and singing.

''Working with my producer Naser Al Basheer, he’s been such a huge support, he co-writes the songs, he produces them, he pushes me outside of my comfort zone, which is perfect.''

''I started writing and playing music on the piano when I was in high school, I used to play the new songs for my friends and family that was my comfort zone, they were always supportive and I didn’t think of it as a career until I met a band at an open mic night in the US who asked me to join them as a keyboardist and that was when I learnt more about the music industry''

Hana revealed in the Interview that from a young age, she did not think that music can be her full time career, but what sparked the idea was seeing other artists perform on stage, and that impacted her to want that for herself.

'When I first started there was no industry, and certainly no support for female musicians, that is when Bala Feesh started, I came back, I met musicians from Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi, Jordan, and from everywhere really, then I realized oh we have a scene and I can be a part of it , it took me time to realize that I wanted to do it.''