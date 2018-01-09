Nelly Karim, from Ballerina to University Professor!

the ballerina will be playing the role of a university professor and it’s already our favorite series of 2018.(Source: @nellykarim_official - Instagram)

t’s the most wonderful time of the year and everyone’s favorite starlet just gave her fans a glimpse of Moscow. Ramadan’s Leading Lady and Mega Star, Nelly Karim, has been spending some quality time in Russia and her Instagram photos are magical.

Yet, writing her name in snow and sharing amazing photos of winter on the other side of the world is not the best thing about this article. According to Al-Dostor, Karim is shooting scenes for her new Ramadan show, Ekhtefaa’. Apparently, the ballerina will be playing the role of a university professor and it’s already our favorite series of 2018.