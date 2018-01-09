Nelly Karim, from Ballerina to University Professor!
the ballerina will be playing the role of a university professor and it’s already our favorite series of 2018.(Source: @nellykarim_official - Instagram)
t’s the most wonderful time of the year and everyone’s favorite starlet just gave her fans a glimpse of Moscow. Ramadan’s Leading Lady and Mega Star, Nelly Karim, has been spending some quality time in Russia and her Instagram photos are magical.
(Source: @Nellykarim_official - Instagram)
(Source: @nellykarim_official - Instagram)
Yet, writing her name in snow and sharing amazing photos of winter on the other side of the world is not the best thing about this article. According to Al-Dostor, Karim is shooting scenes for her new Ramadan show, Ekhtefaa’. Apparently, the ballerina will be playing the role of a university professor and it’s already our favorite series of 2018.
