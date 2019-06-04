Nick Jonas Wants to Bring Estranged Families Back Together

The 26-year-old star has reunited with older siblings Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, six years after their band broke up, and he hopes their new documentary 'Chasing Happiness' can inspire people have have gone through similarly "tough times".







Speaking at the Amazon Prime Video film's premiere at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (06.03.19), he told Entertainment Tonight: "For us, it was important to step into this new chapter with a lot of clarity about how we were going to approach it, and that was being as honest as possible with each other and with our fans - and maybe people who were not fans as well, which I think is very important.



"This documentary hopefully will bring some families back together that maybe have had some tough times."



The Jonas Brother are back together - with a new album 'Happiness Begins' coming this week - six years after Nick decided to split the band, and his siblings weren't sure they'd ever talk to him again in the wake of the breakup.



Kevin admitted: "There definitely was [moments we thought relationship wouldn't recover]. It took time, but after the initial shock of it all, it lead to a better relationship, and then this documentary really shows the come-back-together moment."



And Joe revealed how the brothers realized the importance of putting their family relationships above anything else, and explained how it also benefits their music career too.



He added: "I think what we learned over the last year, and what the doc shows quite a bit, is that our relationship as brothers, as family, comes first.



"And then the band, that comes second. [Music is] important to us, obviously, but we have to make sure we have a healthy outlook on everything, and that ultimately makes us a lot more fun. And we enjoy the road a lot more."