Scandalous! Watch Dominique Hourani Dancing in a LEAKED Video From Her Phone

A New Video was posted to Lebanese singer's Dominique Hourani YouTube channel titled "Dominique Hourani Video Scandal".

Hourani's channel on YouTube has 99,000 subscribers, and many wondered how did she allow a video with such a title to be posted to her official channel, others suggested that she might have been influenced by Egyptian director Khaled Youssef's recent videos scandal.

Yet, if Dominique does not know about the title of the video on her channel, then that could mean that her account has been hacked and it is being used to post videos from her personal phone!

But since the videos are from Dominique's personal phone as the video's title suggests, then it is possible that she is the one who got the video leaked to get high views at any expense.

If this is a planned step by Dominique and her team then it might have been smarter if the videos were leaked on a channel other than her official youtube one, the strategy many stars follow if they want certain news published about them.