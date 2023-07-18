That sex scene of Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız (video)

ALBAWABA - The lovemaking scene of Özdemir and Özyıldız in the movie Aşk Taktikleri 2 (translated to: Love Tactics) fell like a bombshell on social media.

Love Tactics 2, starring Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız, has been released on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

Some scenes of the film, which received great acclaim in a short time, shook social media. One of these scenes was Demet Özdemir's sex scene.

The love making scene between Özdemir and Özyıldız in part two of the movie has created a sensation among viewers and went viral on social media.

It was breathtaking that Özdemir was actually naked in the scene.

The fact that Şükrü Özyıldız hasn’t left a spot where he did not kiss on Demet Özdemir's body on received comment after comment.

Demet Özdemir plays Aslı, the lover of Şükrü Özyıldız, who plays the character of Kerem.

Asli thinks marriage is a scam and says so. However, when her beau, Kerem, unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

In addition to Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız, the film also includes talented actors such as Atakan Çelik, Hande Yılmaz, Deniz Baydar, Melisa Döngel, Ceyhun Mengiroğlu, Bora Akkaş, İpek Tuzcuoğlu, Kerem Atabeyoğlu and Ümit Erdim.

The romantic comedy movie is directed by Recai Karagöz and written by Pelin Karamehmetoğlu.

