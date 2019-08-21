Steve Aoki to Headline Dubai’s Bao Festival

EDM heavyweight Steve Aoki is officially joining festival-goers at the upcoming Bao Festival. Headlining the show on 4 October at the Meydan Grandstand, Aoki will perform alongside a roll call of the hottest international acts from the electronic dance music fraternity. From rising stars to known names, Bao Festival will celebrate the best of music, dance, food and fashion at its second edition.

Steve Aoki is one of EDM’s household names thanks to the success of tracks like ‘Just Hold On’ with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and ‘Waste It On Me’ featuring BTS. He regularly collaborates with the biggest names in the music industry, releasing eclectic tracks with the likes of Iggy Azalea, Lil John and Linkin Park. Moreover, we can’t forget his take on ‘Pursuit of Happiness’, which turned Kid Cudi and MGMT’s 2009 collaboration into the ultimate dance anthem.

Aoki is a regular on Billboard charts, so it’s safe to assume his set will be packed with crowd-favourites and floor-fillers. This year’s Bao Festival is shaping up to be an unmissable extravaganza for EDM fans, with a special spotlight on music producers and DJs from around the globe. Get your tickets now, which start at AED230 for general admission.

Stay up-to-date with events in Dubai with Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.