Toy Story 4 Movie Review

If you’re still not over saying goodbye to Andy and him giving away his childhood toys to Bonnie in Toy Story 3, well get ready, because Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang are back for another adventure and it’s going to be unforgettable.





The heartfelt goodbye at the end of Toy Story 3 was a satisfying send off to these beloved characters, so many wondered if a fourth installment was really needed.

Well, it turns out that we did and this franchise never ceases to hit us right in the feels.

The plot follows Woody as he tries to rescue Bonnie’s new toy Forky, a Spork that Bonnie has ‘brought to life’ by turning him into a toy.

Toy Story 4 is an emotional roller coaster. It introduces new characters that you will fall in love with instantly, like Forky-the new toy who’s having a hilarious existential crisis.

There’s also Gabby, a chatty baby doll with a broken voice box, a group of ugly ventriloquist dummies, a fun motorcycle stunt-driver with the name Duke Caboom, soft toys ducky, and finally, bunny who’s just too funny.

After watching this movie my first thought was just “WOW!” I mean this movie took me back to my childhood when I watched the first three films of the series.

I vividly remembered playing with my Buzz Lightyear action figure and singing along to the song “You’ve got a friend in me”.

The fourth entry is spectacularly animated.

The franchise will always teach us important lessons about friendship, loyalty, sacrifice, and love.

Toy Story 4 is just as adventurous, magical, and full of laughter as its predecessors.