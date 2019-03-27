What To Expect at this Year’s Wasla Festival in Dubai

Bigger and better than ever

WASLA returns to the lawns of Burj Park with a new round-up of leading Arab talent on 5 April. This alternative music festival is an ever-growing platform for the region’s music scene; and this year’s show comes with a special twist: alongside the music, guests can enjoy an immersive cultural extravaganza from entertainment and art to activities and workshops.

Rock with the Middle East’s top bands

This year’s line-up is studded with international stars. Rock band Cairokee, an amalgamation of ‘Cairo’ and ‘karaoke’, are confirmed for this year’s show along with Massar Egbari, the four-piece rock band who are touring their newest tunes. Joining the two Egyptian bands are Jordanian-Palestinian EDM group 47 Soul and Jordan’s alt-rock group El Morabba3. Catch them perform back-to-back for just AED195.

Hone your creative skills

Follow the roll call of musical talent on your own creative train. WASLA is organising a range of immersive workshops and activities to get everyone into the festival’s spirit. Every hour on the hour, you can join in a drumming circle or design your own Hand of Hamza – an amulet symbolising protection. You can even learn palm weaving and tatreez, a Palestinian embroidery technique that dates back many centuries. Photo booths, henna art and face painting – there’s almost too much to do.

Explore new avenues for art

Music is omnipresent at WASLA and this year the show is taking it up a notch with visual art experiences. Blank Canvas have curated public art and technology installations to reimagine how people interact with art. Take to the drawing board at the Communal Art Maze, an incredible labyrinth for guests to express themselves upon the walls. Venture further into the heart of the installation to discover ‘Ana Wasla’ or ‘I am a connector’, a giant storybook where you can add to the narrative of a unified story.

Enjoy all-day entertainment

Experience the many layers of tradition and talent with a scrolling list of live entertainment. Dabke dancers, tannoura twirlers and hula-hoop masters will add another layer of awe and energy to WASLA in the evening. Young or old, all are bound to enjoy this holistic showcase of Arab culture that pays a playful ode to its promising future.

Indulge in food for thought

And, as expected at any event in Dubai, guests will discover a sprawling array of delicious pop-up restaurants across the venue. Gather a picnic of local street foods from shawarma to authentic Lebanese ice cream and delights at Ka’ak Al Manara. This year’s culinary spread is inspired by nostalgia, so everyone can enjoy many of their favourite childhood snacks including roasted chestnuts, cheesy fries and much, much more.

