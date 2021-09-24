Will Zac Efron, Jessica Alba Star in Another Dubai Tourism Campaign?

Hollywood duo Zac Efron and Jessica Alba have returned with another Dubai Tourism campaign.

Released on Wednesday, the actors’ fourth promotional video, called “Dubai Presents: A Captivating Saga,” takes a close look at the UAE’s traditional activities and attractions.

Alba stars as a young pilot who explores the country’s deserts.

Over recent months, Dubai Tourism has released three videos, directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, ahead of the long-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai event.

The first ad was a spoof of an action film featuring Alba and Efron fighting off enemies at well-known landmarks across the city, such as the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future.

In the second video, the stars appeared as tourists visiting the city. Upon their arrival at their hotels, they discover that they’ve got each other’s bags.

The Hollywood celebrities travel across the city on various adventures to meet and collect their identical luggage.

In the third advert, Efron plays two characters, his younger self and an older version of himself who comes from the future to teach him life lessons.

The two characters go on a journey in the country’s souks and the surrounding deserts. They also go skydiving.

The films present some of Dubai’s most-admired attractions, including the city’s dunes, Sheikh Zayed Road that runs through the heart of Dubai and historical sites — such as Dubai Creek and Al-Fahidi area.