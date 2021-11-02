ALBAWABA - The social media is going crazy about it, and so are the news websites. They are not talking about it but merely posting what is being said.



This time it is words, words and more words which is really our trade in the media, social media and communications business. Enough, no more yapping! The Oxford Dictionary has just chosen "VAX" as its prime, most popular word for 2021.

The Oxford Dictionary @OxLanguages has named “vax” as its 2021 Word of the Year #WOTY2021. Sure we can do better than that?! @MonashArts linguistics expert Kate Burridge has spoken to @RossAndRussel @3AW693 about how we used words in #covid. https://t.co/9xcSQU85Q5 — Susan Elliott (@ProfSueElliott) November 2, 2021



It starts with the London Daily Mail reporting that the company that creates the Oxford English Dictionary has chosen 'vax' as its word of the year, pointing out Oxford Languages said vax had 'injected itself into the bloodstream of the English language' during the pandemic.



There is no surprise here what with the long-standing Covid-19 pandemic that hit the word by storm and begun at the end of 2019 and has exceeded 5 million deaths worldwide from the infection.

The word of the year, according to Oxford Dictionary, is VAX. For once, I agree wholeheartedly. No other word feels more vital in these dark days.



Used in a sentence is looks a bit like this:



Everybody needs to go get their vax facts straight. They work! #GetVaccinated — Jonathan (@IAmQale) November 2, 2021



"With shots of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna making their way into arms across the country [in reference to Britain], the use of the word 'vax' was up 72 times compared to September last year," the British daily adds.



Next comes the Anadolu news agency. Quoting a statement by the Oxford English Dictionary, it writes "...when our lexicographers began digging into our English language corpus data, it quickly became apparent that vax was a particularly striking term." As everyone knows vax is an abbreviation of vaccination.



A "word of the year" was not chosen in 2020 because the world experienced first, a total and then a partial shut-down.



The UPI reports the Oxford Languages states that vax has generated derivatives in many new contexts -- vax sites, vax cards, getting vaxxed and being fully vaxxed. "No word better captures the atmosphere of the past year than vax."

"Vax is our 2021 Word of the Year." Oxford English Dictionary on Monday announced “vax” was word of the year, referring to the abbreviation of vaccination, as the Covid-19 crisis escalated across the world in 2020.https://t.co/FdVHRSlNpj — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) November 1, 2021



The word "vaccine" was first recorded in English in 1799. Its derivatives -- vaccinate and vaccination -- first appear in 1800, Oxford said in a related report which the American news quotes.

