‘Beiurt Supports Jon Snow’ Banners Seen in Beirut Ahead of GOT Premiere

Few days before HBO-produced fantasy, Game of Thrones, being premiered, the series fans have been getting excited, including the Lebanese fans who took it to another level.

In Beirut streets, several banners were reportedly seen welcoming the return of the show and in support of one of the prominent heroes of the series, Jon Snow.

One of the banners reads: “The people of Beirut support Jon Snow in his battle against the White Walkers” in reference to the hero’s battle against the White Walkers expected to be one major event in the eighth and last season scheduled to be premiered on April 14.

“May God protect you, Jon Snow,” another banner reads.

Banners have been reportedly seen in Beirut streets and bridges and people documented it through taking photos and sharing it on social media.

Translation: “Beirut’s people support Jon Snow and we support them.”

The banners were all accompanied with signature at the bottom that reads: "From the friends of Faysal Timrawi."

In the meantime, Faysal Timrawi was reached by the local outlets and said he meant the “regime” by Jon Snow, mimicking the political slogans.

Other posters of Jon Snow photos have also been seen in the city.

The trend gathered momentum on the internet and more people jumped on the story.

Yet, not everyone was in awe of the banners and maybe of Game of Thrones itself as one of the banners was taken down by unknown assailants shortly after being put up, local reports confirmed.