‘Egg Boy’ Becomes Internet Hero After Smashing Senator with Egg

Egg Boy moments after the incident. He was reportedly detained and released later. (Twitter)

As the world is still under the shock of the heinous terror attacks of New Zealand that killed and injured more than 100 worshippers in mosques, the internet has widely hailed an Australian teen for smashing an Australian Senator’s head with an egg for blaming victims.

The 17-year-old teen dubbed as “Egg Boy” has appeared in a video while smashing an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning before the boy has been punched twice by the senator in front of cameras.

The boy, who was arrested and released later by police, has gone viral on the internet and received massive support and applause on social media and was described by some as a remarkable figure for dominating social media trends of Saturday.

Video of the moment when the “Egg Boy” smashed the senator was shared on social media gaining millions of views.