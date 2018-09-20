‘Storm Ali’ Triggers UK Alt-Right

Damage caused by Storm Ali in parts of the UK. (Social Media/@ccferrie)

Storm Ali has taken over the UK with strong winds and heavy rainfall causing damage in several places around the country. Meanwhile, it was also taking over arguments on social media with people debating over its name.

While many people have been wondering about the reason behind giving the storm a name like “Ali” and whether it is Arabic or not, the British media made it clear that “Storm Ali” is a short name for “Storm Aileen”.

Despite the fact that is not named after an “Islamic” name as many claimed, the first named storm of the season in the UK has sparked debate between social media users who had mixed feelings about it.

Many social media users expressed their frustration and anger toward choosing an Arabic Islamic name to give for the first storm of the season.

Meanwhile, few others were happy and proud that the UK chose the name “Ali” for a storm.

Some Brits were also critics for the idea of naming storms.

It is worth to mention that storms in the UK were not used to have real names until 2014, when the Met Office decided to start giving storms boys and girls names the same way it is done in the US. The main aim behind it was to make people more aware of them and how dangerous they can be.