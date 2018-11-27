Airport Exile Hassan Kontar Finally Gets a Happy Ending in Canada

Hassan Kontar posted a video to his Twitter announcing he was granted asylum to Canada after spending around nine months in Malaysia's airport. (Screenshot)

Hassan Al Kontar’s story with its strange details is closer to a Hollywood movie than a story from real life. Like any good story, it has finished with a happy ending as Kontar has been granted asylum to join his family in Canada.

On Monday, Kontar posted on his Twitter account a video announcing the news after he disappeared for almost two months in which his family and friends said he was arrested by Malaysian authorities to be deported back to Syria.

Kontar returned back to his social media platform to make the announcement and thank everyone who helped him obtain the asylum after facing troubles for more than nine months.

In the video, Kontar told his followers: “Tomorrow, I will be reaching my final destination; Vancouver, Canada.” Kontar also said that he was during a layout in Taiwan before flying to Canada.

“I could not do it without the help of my family – my Canadian friends and family and my lawyer. Thank you all. I love you all.”

The update on Kontar’s story has received massive praise and warm admiration from Kontar’s friends and followers.

Some described it as a rare incredible news in a world full of bad news.

Many also expressed gratitude to Canada’s government efforts to solve Kontar’s dilemma by granting him asylum to join his family and proceed on with his life.

Kontar’s name was circulating among the international media outlets for the past nine months. The 37-year-old Syrian man was seeking refuge when he was stuck in Kuala Lumpur International Airport since March 7th, 2018.

Kontar lived in the transit lounge of Kuala Lumpur’s airport where was banned from leaving as no country will allow him to travel there.

Since then, Kontar used his Twitter account to share his daily activities and routine while living in the airport with thousands of followers.

Al Bawaba talked to Kontar earlier this year on how his story began. Kontar, who used to work in Dubai, was wanted for the Syrian government for evading conscription. During that time, his passport expired and his embassy in the UAE refused to renew it until he returns to Syria. Kontar then was deported to Malaysia- where he can enter without a visa. He tried to apply for asylum to Ecuador and to Cambodia but he was refused entry for both countries.

Kontar then refused going back to his home country where he is going to be forced to join the military and be part of the war.



