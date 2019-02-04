Arab Twitter Debates: is 'Allah' the Same as 'God' in Translation?

Meanings of both words God and Allah in Oxford Dictionary.

Do “Allah” and “God” represent the same meaning for Christians and Muslims?

A debate was sparked on Twitter by Middle Eastern Muslim and Christians over the use of the word “God” and “Allah” as applying to both religions in the region.

It all started after one user tweeted a post to clarify the meaning of the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” that means “God is the greatest”. The post aimed to clear out the original meaning of the phrase and distinguish it from violence.

Khaled Beydoun tweeted saying how “Allahu Akbar” that is used originally as a proclamation of God's greatness is now being used by Muslims as well Christians and Jews who live in the Middle East through various forms and phrases.

Many agreed on the fact that the phrase is used in different religions but gives the same meaning. Others also mentioned how it was related to terrorism and violence recently by the west though it has a totally different intention.

Meanwhile, controversy was sparked as many agreed on the fact that the words “God” in English and “Allah” in Arabic are not the same… even though, they sort of are.

Some argued that the word “Allah” only belongs to the God Muslims worship, however, for Christians he is “God” not “Allah”.

Despite the fact that both words gives the same meaning and it is only a matter of language, some said “Allah is the personal name of the Islamic god and is not used by ME Christians because they know the difference”.

The topic gathered momentum and more people jumped on the story to express their point of view.

Some also shared parts of the bible in Arabic where the Arabic word Allah is used several times.

On the other hand, some had a different thought.