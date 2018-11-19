Bending a Knee during Israel’s National Anthem in S. Africa Gets Students in Trouble

File Photo for Herzlia School in Cape town, the school where reportedly took place. (Socialmedia)

Two students in South Africa had reportedly bent a knee while the Israeli national anthem was being played in their school. The two students are now in trouble with the school.





According to S. African media, the two students in one of Cape Town schools are facing disciplinary action from their school after they went down on one knee and refused to stand up during playing the Israeli national anthem in their school.

The two students who are themselves Jewish said they were expressing their rejection to the apartheid state’s occupation of Palestine and the violence carried out against Palestinians. They wanted to “encourage a diversity of views” on the Israeli conflict in Palestine in their school, where all students are being taught one side of the story; a pro-Israel narrative.

One of the students told media that standing for the national anthem of Israel means “not only standing for the words in it but we are also standing for what Israel is as a country right now,” expressing the reason behind their gesture.

The two students gesture is believed to follow the American football player Colin Kaepernick steps. The player who drew attention to the police brutality and inequality in his country by refusing to stand up for the US national anthem in 2016.

The students were also applauded for strength and courage in expressing what they felt in their school, where they might be punished.

Meanwhile, the two students received support and praise by many around the world, despite their school’s suggestion to punish them.

The students move raised questions about the reasons for playing the Israeli national anthem in a school in South Africa to begin with.