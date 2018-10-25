Bin Salman Cracks Darkly Awkward Joke on Hariri’s Detention in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. (AFP)

A joke made by the Saudi controversial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about kidnapping the Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri on Wednesday had apparently made everyone uncomfortable.

In a panel discussion that hosted MBS, Hariri and the Bahraini Crown Prince during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the Crown Prince ended the speech by saying: “ “I just want to conclude with one thing: Prime Minister Saad is staying in the kingdom for two days so I hope you don’t spread rumors that he was kidnapped,”.

Hariri, who was sitting beside the Crown Prince, laughed in response along with the audience and said: “With all will”.

This comes in reference to last year’s incident in which Saad Hariri, who has a Saudi citizenship, was summoned in Riyadh and reportedly detained and forced to announce his resignation under pressure. However, with the French President’s intervention, Hariri was freed and returned back to Lebanon where he withdrew the resignation without providing further details.

Inside the conference’s hall, MBS’ joke received massive applause from the audience who can be heard laughing hard while he is shaking hands with Hariri.

The whole moment was surprising and shocking for some, who were wondering about the extent of MBS’ powers as he appeared to jest infront of the world on the Hariri detention, at a time when France confirmed he was detained last year, and it was not just rumors.

While some expressed frustration from Hariri’s reaction to the joke. His behaviour was attributed to the pressure he has been facing from his long-time ally Saudi Arabia.

The MBS joke was only one chapter of the penal discussion when he talked about Qatar and about Khashoggi’s killing for the first time in public saying it is a “heinous” crime and “justice will prevail”.