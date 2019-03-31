In a Bit of Comedy Syrian Actor Gifts California to Mexico

(Screenshot)

A video by a prominent Syrian actor mocking US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights has been circulating social media over the weekend.

The prominent actor, Duraid Lahham has appeared in a video while signing a document gifting California to Mexico in response to Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights of Syria.

The video is mimicking a typical video of Trump last week when he made the announcement.

Translation: “The Syrian actor, Duraid Lahham, gifting California to Mexico.”

Earlier last week, US Trump had formally recognized the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, in a major step by his administration and similar to his earlier decision on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

However, both his decisions were internationally dismissed and condemned.