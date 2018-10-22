British Family Discovers Fathers Organs Removed After Death in Egypt

The 62-year-old tourist, David Humphries, died while having a family holiday in one of the Red Sea resort of Hurghada on September 18, 2018. (Socialmedia)

A British tourist who died on a family holiday in Egypt and then returned back to the UK with his heart and kidneys missing has become a topic of discussion on Social Media.





The 62-year-old tourist, David Humphries, died while having a family holiday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada on September 18, 2018. According to his daughters and wife, he had been playing with his grandchildren in a swimming pool when he collapsed, was taken to hospital and died after suffering chest pains for several days.

His body was returned to the UK on October 1, eight days after the family returned back home.

According to the Daily Mail, Humphries’ family was told in Egypt that an autopsy was being carried out against their wishes following the father’s death. They were told it was a police inquiry as a result of their concerns over the hospital’s treatment and the death reasons.

When his body arrived to the UK, the family demanded a post-mortem examination was carried out again, when it was discovered that some of his organs are missing.

Translation: “Welcome. You are in a country controlled by Sisi.”

The story went viral among Brits and Egyptians. Raising concerns over the procedures taken in Egypt after his death.

In response, the Egyptian authorities released a statement on Sunday denying all reports of alleged organ theft.

The official statement confirmed that samples were taken and that the heart, parts of the liver and kidneys were removed in order to investigate the cause of the death. However, investigations are now complete and procedures are being processed to deliver the organs to his family through the British Embassy.

The story was received by mockery among Egyptians. Some attributed such acts carried out by authorities to the bad tourism rates Egypt is suffering from.

Translation: “A British tourist died during his holiday in Egypt. His family found out his body is missing organs after his body returned to the UK as Tourism reached its worst level.”

Translation: “British tourist body returned to his home missing his heart and kidneys. It might be someone who wants imported [foreign] organs because the local organs are overused.”

Some users mocked the story by comparing it to the Saudi crisis over Jamal Khashoggi killing.

Translation: “This is how Egyptians do it. Without a bone saw or bags or consulate or 15 people. Until when are we going to teach you?”

The fact that Egypt is familiar with the illegal organ market is placing it in a difficult place in this story, with millions of dollars being made in Egypt by the organised crimes that involve selling organs.