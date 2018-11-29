Burger King Tweets Nonsense and People Love It

The tweet was posted on Wednesday and so far, no clarification was made by the fast-food chain.

Burger King has been known for their creative social media team who have, in the past, succeeded in dominating discussions across social media platforms.

Their latest was tweeting nonsense with a string of letters and numbers that does not make any sense.

The tweet that seemed a random assortment of letters and numbers stormed Twitter feed with thousands of users demanding clarification.

Burger King's tweet, that was posted on Wednesday, did not need much time before it gained tens of comments, likes and retweets.

And it continued...

The trend gathered momentum and more people joined to try explain the meaning behind the tweet.

Many others made fun of it.

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain could not get enough with the tweet.

In few hours, Burger King started replying to its fans with more nonsense offering no clarification…

The tweet also attracted other brands to get in on the action. US brand of frozen pizzas, DiGiorno attempted to get in on the action.

No one is quite sure what is happening, but it could be an advert for the “Dogpper”; the grilled bone and dog-friendly alternative to the Whopper sandwich. Advertisements for it had kicked off earlier this month.

Some suggested that Burger King might be trying to address dogs in their tweets!