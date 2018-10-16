Calling Women 'Womxn' Sparks Bemusement Among Brits

(Screenshot from the BBC show to discuss the backlash resulted by Womxn)

The Wellcome Collection, a museum and library in London has occassioned eye-rolling and increased criticism of 'PC-Culture' after the promotion campaign for their latest event. The event promotion chose to spell “Women” as “Womxn”. But what was that supposed to mean?

In a tweet, the museum was promoting their four-day event in London that features arts and ideas of creative women. Therefore, the campaign chose to promote the event by using the word womxn in an attempt to get away from the “patriarchal” language that associate women with men.

Unluckily, the promotion led to a public outcry, with the women running the organization eventually apologising for the silly if somewhat overblown stunt.

The organization’s campaign seemed to have hit a nerve, and not benefited from the controversy.

In fact for some creative thinkers, the move to remove 'men' was not woke enough, and itself a form of 'patriarchy.'

Some people said it might be a good idea for the organization to call men also as “mxn”.

The BBC News website reported the backlash, placing them in the line or fire for a perceived anti-male agenda as Brits criticized the BBC for their choice of news.