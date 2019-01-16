Candy-Wrapped Saudi Flag Near World Trade Center Gets Removed

(Screenshot/Twitter)

Controversy sparked after a sculpture of candy wrapped in the Saudi flag was seen installed on display in a site near Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan where around 3,000 people died at the hands of terrorists, 15 of whom were Saudis, in 9/11 attack.

The Saudi flag has been part of an art exhibit that features a giant candy sculptures wrapped in the flags of the nations of the G20 summit that took place last month.

However, the Saudi flag display on the grounds of the World Trade Center where a massive attack took place and 15 of the attackers were Saudis, has drawn criticism from the public and 9/11 memorial groups.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed the installation will be relocated despite the fact that it was set on display in New York in December and set to remain there until February 28, 2019.

According to Buzzfeed, authorities announced plans to move all 20 of the sculptures to John F. Kennedy airport.

The artwork series was created in 2011 by French artist Laurence Jenkell and was meant to be "an optimistic message of unity beneath external differences”. It was previously also shown in the New York’s garment district and in some 25 other countries, but displaying with the Saudi flag near the World Trade Center was apparently not a good idea.

On Twitter, users expressed their shock and surprise to see the Saudi flag in such place.

Some described it as “disgusting” and attacked New York authorities for approving its display in the first place.

However, some Saudis criticized the “intolerance” being faced by Saudis in the American Society.

The 2018 G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November 30 and December 1. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had taken part of the summit and the whole world’s eyes where turning to check his first appearance on the international stage since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.