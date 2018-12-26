Christmas Stories of Human Kindness and Generosity Replenish World

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim group in Calgary, Canada spent the Christmas Day serving pizzas to homeless people through one of the local organizations. (Socialmedia)

Everyday news is full of depressing information However, it all becomes different during the Christmas season, with more people turning towards leaving positive impacts on the lives of others.

While the holiday season might be stressful with lots of last-minute to-do stuff, many always find the time to revive the Christmas spirit through spending more with the kin, relatives and friends they care about.

Stories of people handing out gifts to the homeless or helping the people in need goes viral every year and that is exactly what highlights the Christmas spirit.

Here are six heartwarming stories we found on social media that took place in Christmas 2018:

1- A video was shared from the Grand Station of Wolverhampton in the UK where a Christmas dinner was arranged for homeless.

2- Albay residents in Philippines were offered a discount in one of the public transportation jeeps because of Christmas.

3- Twitter users launched hashtag #Joinin, to encourage anyone who is feeling lonely or actually by themselves to engage them who are in the same boat. Thousands of users expressed their goodwill through the hashtag with dozens of emotional stories.

4- In Washington, people in need, from the homeless to the poor, where offered free food and gifts for Christmas.

5-- A video for Santa Claus in U.S. spreading joy and gifts to homeless people in the streets also went viral on social media. The place of the video was not cleared.

