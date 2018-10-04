Cristiano Ronaldo Calls 'Rape' Allegations 'Fake News' As Others Question Media

Ronaldo and Mayorga, his accuser of rape, met at Las Vegas' Rain nightclub in 2009. (Socialmedia)

Recently, a woman has publicly come forward to accuse Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest soccer stars, of raping her in a Las Vega hotel room in 2009. Some people are wondering why the story is not being well-covered by the media.

Ronaldo’s story is the latest in a series of rape and sexual harassment allegations being reported against public and prominent figures in different industries as part of the “MeToo” movement.

The movement started as one to empower women and encourage them to reveal stories on sexual harassment and rape they were never able to talk about before.





Lately, some voices have come out questioning the movement’s aim, drawing conspiracy theories over its overlap with political or even personal agendas.

In detail, Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her while she repeatedly screamed no. After the rape, Ronaldo acknowledged she said “no” and “stop” several times but he “apologized” to her.

Not only this: The lawsuit also accused the Portuguese player of coercing her into a settlement to silence her.

The story sparked debate with some arguing about the credibility of accusers and others angered of questioning them despite the evidence provided.

This story is not new. The alleged victim claimed she had filed a lawsuit back in 2009 against Ronaldo without providing the assailant's name or location of the supposed assault. Therefore, the case was closed shortly after but was reponed again in 2017, when the German Der Spiegel magazine first reported the story in the media.

Ronaldo’s representatives denied it back then.

In response, Ronaldo went on live streaming on Instagram on Friday to deny the allegations, calling it “fake news”. He also accused the media of promoting their name at his expense. “They want to be promoted by my name. It's normal. They want to be famous -- to say my name. Yeah but it's part of the job. I'm (a) happy man and all, all good."

He also tweeted late on Wednesday a confirmation that he dines all accusations filed against him.

On Thursday, media reports confirmed Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Scotland due to the rape allegations he is currently facing.