'Davos in the Desert' Website Gets Really Badly Hacked

Screenshot taken from the hacked website homepage. (Socialmedia)

The Saudi government’s website for the upcoming Future Investment Initiative conference was hacked and defaced with images of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman carrying a sword that has blood on it.







The website was restored shortly after the hacking incident.

Hackers who are still anonymous posted photoshopped images for MBS holding a sword standing behind the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the ISIS flag in the background.

Also, hackers posted images that denounce the US support of the Kingdom in providing arms for the ongoing war in Yemen.

Screenshots of the hacked website were widely shared on social media among Saudis with the message: "Saudi regime is one of the sources for Terrorism Financing in the world."

The message also read: "For the sake of security for children worldwide, we urge all countries to put sanctions on the Saudi regime.”

The conference was MBS’ hope to glorify his country’s image in front of the world and attract investments, however, in the light of latest developments on the Saudi journalist killing in Istanbul’s consulate, his hopes scattered by the withdrawal of investors and giant media companies.

However, Saudis do still insist on considering this conference as their “savior” that will prove Saudi Arabia’s strength in the face of the world.

Translation: “The attempt to hack Davos in the Desert website is a proof that they are in the highest level of desperation [from the Saudi power].”

Translation: “They have tried to disrupt the huge economic event “Davos of the Desert” and they failed. They have tried to incite companies and investors to pull out from the event and they failed. They have tried to hack the website and they failed. The whole world gathered to wait for the event that will steal the limelight.”