Despite Arab Spring Protests in Sudan Region's Media Looks the Other Way

Photos shared on social media from Sudan of protesters being fired on with live ammunition and tear gas. (Twitter)

By Randa Darwish

Protests in Sudan are on the rise with more civilians being killed by security forces. The number of dead so far stand at 22 according to media reports citing the leader of the main opposition party in the country.

Since last Wednesday, more and more Sudanese took to the streets to protest price increases which are worsening economic conditions. However, protesters quickly raised the stakes, demanding both the government and long-term ruling president Omar Bashir leave office in what seems to be similar to the Arab Spring uprisings that hit many countries in the Middle East since 2011.

Protests in the country first erupted in the city of Atbara before spreading to Al Qadarif and then to the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and many other areas.

The noticeable rise in number of of protesters all over the nation led the government to declare a state of emergency, especially with more videos showing the excessive force being used by armed forces against protesters and the teargas fired all of which went viral on the social media.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese were keen to show that their protests spread among differen media organizations to reach the world.

Hashtag مدن السودان تنتفض [Sudan cities uprising] went viral among social media users late, Wednesday, leading it to become trending worldwide.

This led the government to ban access to social media platforms - including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp - in cooperation with abroad-based telecommunication companies, which left Sudanese with only choice and that is to use VPN services to connect and show the world what is happening on the ground.

Despite the fact that Sudan is now witnessing a late Arab Spring against its long-ruling authoritarian regime of Omar Bashir who is being indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur, his good relations with allies around the Middle East have been his only way to survive.

This also helped the biggest media outlets in the Middle East to ignore the protests in Sudan, or even in misrepresenting the popular uprisings taking part in different areas of the country.

Translation: “Media outlets of neighbouring countries are silent on news of the Sudan revolution. Some are afraid of its success that might provoke a new wave of Arab Spring uprisings, and others have their own interests in seeking Sudan to stay economically, scientifically and militarily behind. The youth of Sudan and without the Arab media are able to fix our country’s path, God Willing!”

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera is to have the biggest share of criticism. This media outlet that has claimed neutrality and free from bias faces wide criticism for largely ignoring the Sudan protests and limited coverage with misrepresenting facts.

This was assured following media reports the Emir of Qatar has pledged to provide every possible support to enable the Sudanese government to overcome what he described as the “ordeal”.

The Saudi-based Al Arabiya is also to be criticised, especially over the strong relations that were formed between Saudi Arabia and UAE on one hand with Sudan on the other.