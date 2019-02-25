Did Marco Rubio Just Threaten to Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya?

(Twitter)

As Venezuela descends into violent chaos with ongoing protests against President Nicolas Maduro, US Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who is perhaps the biggest critic of Maduro in Congress, went to Twitter on Sunday to post a graphic tweet threatening Venezuela’s strongman.





Rubio’s tweet has two photographs of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who was overthrown in 2011 through a flawed western military intervention that thrust Libya into civil war, and opened up an immigration route into Europe.

One of the photos is of Gaddafi during his ruling years, the other brutal photo is a screenshot taken from a recorded video of when Gaddafi was captured by rebel militia from Misrata in 2011, minutes before his death.

The tweet did not have any caption or comment by Rubio himself. However, no statement was needed from Rubio to explicitly approve his endorsement of US military intervention in Venezuela.

The tweet was widely interpreted as a message to the Venezuelan President threatening him to face the same fate as Gaddafi.

The Senator has expressed strong support and recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate head of the Venezuelan government. He later agreed with the stance of US Donald Trump that “all options” should be on the table to achieve a regime change in Venezuela.

His tweet was faced with massive anger and criticism among Americans, regardless of their position on the Venezuela crisis and Maduro.

Many users have meanwhile called to report Rubio’s tweet and put more pressure on Twitter to delete it for the violence and brutality it expresses.

International pressure has been mounting lately on Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro especially after Saturday's protests when Maduro’s security forces fired on demonstrators killing and injuring many of them.