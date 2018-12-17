DJ David Guetta Remix Songs With Saudi Themes, Praises King Salman in Riyadh

(Screenshot)

As Saudis enjoyed this weekend a variety of big musical concerts in Riyadh as part of the Formula E event, many international artists also performed in the festival.

One of the largest pop concerts took place in the Kingdom and also featured Enrique Iglesias, Amr Diab, David Guetta, OneRepublic and The Black Eyed Peas.

On social media, videos of DJ David Guetta remixing famous Saudi national songs, including a salute to King Salman have been widely shared among social media users drawing mixed reactions.

Many praised Saudi Arabia for introducing such a change in an ultra-conservative Kingdom to host pop concerts where Saudi males and females attended together in an unusual scene the first to be experienced in the Saudi Kingdom.

However, with the latest diplomatic crisis in Saudi Arabia going on, Guetta was criticized for praising King Salman and for allowing himself to be part of the Saudi propaganda to whitewash the doings of the Saudi government and its royal family.