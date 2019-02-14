Does Celebrating Valentine’s Day Violate Islamic or Saudi Values?

(AFP/FilePhoto)

A boring controversy sparks almost every year in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia in particular around whether Valentine’s Day is “religiously prohibited” or not.

For years, clerics in the ultra-conservative Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have considered celebrating Valentine’s Day as forbidden and a violation of the Islamic legislations.

However, a prominent Saudi cleric went to the media last year in 2018 and endorsed the Valentine's celebrations as “positive social event” that are not in contradiction with Islamic values.

The cleric’s remarks, that are part of a notable overhaul in Saudi Arabia during which the country is turning from the Wahhabi conservative Kingdom toward a more open society, were shocking for many Saudis and Muslims around the region as well.

In fact, the distinct change in the discourse of Muslim clerics in Saudi Arabia had taken its effect in the Kingdom.

This year, Saudis have been seeing florists openly selling red roses and the Valentine's memorabilia in open markets without being disrupted by the religious police, whose declining presence is affecting the younger generation.

On the other hand, some arch-conservative Saudis still find it hard to accept the new changes and are still arguing that celebrating the Valentine’s Day violates the religious values on relationships and love.

On Twitter, hashtag #مع_او_ضد_عيد_الحب [With or against Valentine’s Day] was launched among Saudis two days before this year’s Valentine’s.

Thousands of tweets by Saudis have used the hashtag, and opinions were split among supporters of celebrating this day,

Translation: “Absolutely [I] support the Valentine’s Day and I oppose hate day. [I support] every happy occasion for people, enjoy your lives, God will not be angered by a birthday or Valentine’s Day as some might say.”

And others who denounced it arguing that Muslims have only two Eids; Fitr and Adha, therefore, no other days should be celebrated while love should be celebrated each day.

Translation: “Islam has only two eids [celebrations] and love is known by human nature that God has naturally given to us. Love of God by obeying him, obeying his prophet, sticking to sunnah, loving parents by obeying them, loving wife by respecting and honoring her and her children by raising well-behaved kids.”