Donald Trump’s Obsession With Long Neckties Gets the Twitter Community Talking

(Twitter)

US President Donald Trump love for long neckties has long been attracting the attention of Twitter users. Indeed the subject fascinated many and now there is entire Twitter account that called itself @TrumpsTies.

The account that was launched in 2017, is now devoted to posting photoshop photos ridiculing Trump’s lengthy ties, and some reaching a few meters long.

The photoshop photos that were taken on several occasions have been going viral and receiving massive engagement among Twitter users and beyond.

In a book that was recently released by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the writer mentioned Trump’s obsession to wearing longer ties to make him look slimmer. Also, Trump had in several occasions advised Christie to wear a long tie to appear slimmer as well which Trump has been following since the 1980s.