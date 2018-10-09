Dubai Bans Private School Book on Homosexual Parents

Image shared by social media users and @aletihadae for the story that was behind drawing school books from one the private-owned schools in Dubai.

There was growing controversy among parents in the Emirates after the authorities decision to withdraw one of the textbook stories in one of the private-owned international schools in Dubai for “violating religious and traditional norms in the UAE”.

In an official statement, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in the Dubai Government announced they have been investigating a complaint received from parents about one of the textbooks’ content.

Translation: “The Knowledge and Human Development Authority withdraws a textbook story in one of the private-owned schools in Dubai for violating norms and traditions.”

This comes after one of the parents filed a complaint about what she called “weird content” she found in one of the textbooks while teaching her child.

The mother said she was shocked to find a story discussing how some children might not have only an exclusive father and a mother, the implication being some have two fathers and/or two mothers at the same time. She also went to say how she attempted to explain this to her daughter by telling her how some uncles and aunts are close relatives so they might be considered a father and/or a mother.

Translation: “Why are you publishing this? What should happen is you take serious action against whoever is responsible for this and the publisher and those who received a copy of the book before being published and approving it. But alas, a complaint is filed and now you promise to hold all responsible parts accountable.”

Despite the fact the UAE is one of the most diverse countries in the Middle East with mixed cultures, homosexuality is still one of the debated 'taboo' topics that is criminalized and can't be discussed, especially among Emirati and Muslim families.