Dubai's Social Media Summit Whitewashes Detentions, Dissent in UAE

As the UAE hosts the 3rd Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) in Dubai, concern is arising over what is being seen as UAE 'hypocrisy' in organizing an event that discusses the social media influence while in fact the government jails its critics for social media posts!

According to the Saudi-based Arab News, the 3rd edition of the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit is organized by the Dubai Press Club, and has already attracted social media influencers from around the Arab world which have been given the opportunity to participate in panels and discussions in the venue at the Dubai's World Trade Center of Dubai.

Meanwhile some social media users went on to remember the detained Emirati and other Arab activists who are currently in jail in UAE being tortured because of their social media posts seemingly against the country. To this extent many see the event as whitewashing the Abu Dhabi government by hosting such summits.

An account called “Lovin Dubai” is reportedly blocking any user that talks about the arbitrary arrests and/or of any voice who might criticize the UAE government.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director in the Middle East, Sarah Leah Whitson, posted on her Twitter a screenshot of her account being blocked by "Lovin Dubai" propagandists because she mentioned detained activists.

As well, Whitson was not the only one that is being blocked for this.

Other UAE-based propaganda accounts followed the same footsteps and is blocking critical voices.

The account of Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash had also reportedly blocked some of the accounts who criticized his government.