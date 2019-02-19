Egyptian Throws Wife Off Balcony, Dangles on Railings (Video)

(Screenshot)

A video has been circulating on the internet in Egypt of a woman who was allegedly thrown off her home’s balcony by her husband.

The video shows the woman dangling from the balcony while many people gathered there to rescue her from falling off.

According to witnesses, the couple had a fight few minutes before the woman was seen dangling from the balcony trying to hold on not so as to fall.

Media reports also confirmed the man was taken by the police who launched an investigation into the incident.

The video went viral soon after being shared on Facebook and recieved more than 1 million views with thousands of comments demanding investigation into the incident and to hold the man responsible.

Translaiton: "Some man got bored from his wife in Faisal [neighbourhood] and threw her off the balcony. Thank God people were able to save her and investigations are ongoing..."