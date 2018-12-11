Emirates Diamond-Encrusted 'Bling' Jumbo is SO Dubai

The Dimond-encrusted Emirates Airline on Twitter.

A photo of an Emirate Airline's diamond-encrusted aircraft has been circulating the social media in the past week.

The impressive picture of a Boeing 777s was posted by Emirates Airline on their Twitter account impressing many users.

Many believed the plane is a real one, wondering how it could fly with the added weight of the diamonds despite the fact that the airlines added in the caption that the photo was created by Sara Shakeel.

It took a while for people to realize this was a photoshope image designed by Sara Shakeel. She captured the photo in Islamabad airport and she came up with the idea of designing the jumbo jet to look like as if it was diamond-encrusted.

She first posted it on her Instagram account. The photo became very popular receiving hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.