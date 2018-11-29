Ex-Miss Moscow Marries the King of Malaysia

The two newly weds in the wedding ceremony. (Socialmedia)

News that ex-Miss Moscow is getting married to Malaysia’s king after converting to Islam earlier this year appears to have brightened up a slow week in social media.

Photos for 25-year-old Oksana Voevodina, Russia’s beauty queen who won the title of Miss Moscow in 2015 and her groom, 49-year-old Malaysia's Muhammad V of Kelantan were shared all over the social media with controversy surrounding them.

The age difference between the newly wed couple and her converting to Islam were the main points of controversy.

Photos of the wedding ceremony, took place on Nov 22, 2018 in Moscow have been circulated on social media.