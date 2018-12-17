Facebook Under Fire Again for Removing Posts of Photo of Starving Girl in Yemen

The New York Times article that was temporarily banned on Facebook for featuring a Yemeni starving kid.

For the second time in two months Facebook outrages its users for deleting a New York Times article on the suffering of Yemeni children in Yemen’s famine, the worst humanitarian crisis in decades.

And the reason for that is a photo of a Yemeni girl starving to death.

The NYT article features the story of Abrar, a 12-year-old Yemeni girl who was stricken with starvation due to shortage of food, water and medical help. It comes at a time of putting more media pressure on U.S. policymakers to support Congress to consider more measures to end the war in Yemen.

Abrar’s story, who is currently staying in one of Aden’s hospitals, has been highlighted in the article as one of hundreds of Yemeni children who are suffering from the U.S. supported Saudi-led war on Yemen. The famine and starvation would likely continue if the U.S. does not take action and stop it.

For Facebook, this was not the case.

As one user shared the story on his Facebook profile, it took the social media platform few hours to respond by deleting it. For Facebook, the story “violated Facebook rules on nudity and sexual content” for having a photo of a naked kid. Nevermind about the fact she is starving and can't do anything about it!

According to the column's writer, the article was repeatedly deleted by Facebook for the same reason.

Facebook who has been facing criticism for so long over censoring content and accusations of bias towards the left, is now facing a massive backlash for deleting stories that show the real world as in the case of what is happening in Yemen and the consequences of U.S. intervention.

Others attacked Facebook for their content controlling strategies that allow photos of young brides and delete photos that are used to raise awareness about the famine in Yemen.

This is not Facebook’s first time to ban Yemen stories. In October, Facebook temporarily removed posts which tried to share a New York Times article that features a Yemeni kid who is suffering in the famine.

Facebook listed the photo as “nude” content.

With more than three years into the Yemeni war, the humanitarian crisis has been worsening with Yemenis living in one of the worst famines in decades. It has been receiving more international attention this time though with the latest being the U.S. Congress vote to withdraw military aid for the war in Yemen.