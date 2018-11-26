Fake Airport Taxi Driver in Paris Goes Viral

(Screenshot)

A video has gone viral on social media of a fake taxi driver in Paris while having an argument with a tourist couple from Thailand.

The video shows the taxi driver, who turned out later to be fake, arguing with the couple to pay €247 ($281) for a journey from the airport to the city which usually costs around €45-55.

In the video, the driver is heard shouting: "You pay me 200 euros! You pay me!"

The couple refused to hand him the money as appeared in the video with them demanding that he unlock the rear doors and let them out at a police station.

The video went viral. Later, a Paris court jailed the driver who was identified as Enock C for eight months, for fraud over claiming to be an employee of a private taxi service. Also he was charged with extortion and threat.